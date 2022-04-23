$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce $56.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $255.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

