$564.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to report sales of $564.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the highest is $576.47 million. Sabre reported sales of $327.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SABR opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

