$565.70 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) to report sales of $565.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $588.88 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $729.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after acquiring an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,354,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,163,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

