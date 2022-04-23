$60.69 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will post $60.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.47 million to $61.09 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $65.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $255.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BNFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 8,214 shares valued at $103,198. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

