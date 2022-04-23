$605.13 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $605.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $644.90 million. Transocean reported sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.