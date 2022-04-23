$61.91 Million in Sales Expected for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.03 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $361.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $363.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $459.02 million, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.13 on Friday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.