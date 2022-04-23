$628.59 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to report $628.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.58 million and the lowest is $615.99 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $72.05 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

