$63.65 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will report $63.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $278.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.25 million to $283.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.24 million, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $350.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,649 shares of company stock worth $4,493,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

