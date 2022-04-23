$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $316.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $317.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $440.30 million, with estimates ranging from $429.90 million to $454.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRC.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BRCC opened at $18.13 on Friday. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

