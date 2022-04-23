$68.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to announce $68.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.72 million to $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.60 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

