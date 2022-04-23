$68.66 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $68.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $207.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 594.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 238,938 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 217,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 53.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.