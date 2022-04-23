$71.95 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will announce $71.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.82 million and the highest is $72.06 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DCT opened at $15.79 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

