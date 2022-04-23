$744.03 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) to report sales of $744.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $109.20 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

