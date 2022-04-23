8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $10.25 on Friday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.