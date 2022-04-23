8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
