Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $7.17 on Friday. Absci has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

