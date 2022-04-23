Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 276.93%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 280,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.