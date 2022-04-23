Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AXDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 872,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

