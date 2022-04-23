Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

