Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Declares $0.16 Not Available Dividend

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1571 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 210,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

