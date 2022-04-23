Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADEVF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

