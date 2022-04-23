Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Aemetis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aemetis by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 226,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

AMTX opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $335.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.22. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

