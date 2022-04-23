Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Critical Comparison

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexco Resource and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -14.90% -6.95% -6.05% Seabridge Gold N/A -1.64% -1.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexco Resource and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 11.67 -$2.51 million ($0.03) -42.99 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Seabridge Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexco Resource.

Risk and Volatility

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Alexco Resource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

