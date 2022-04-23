Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.
ALIZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Erste Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($268.82) to €260.00 ($279.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.85.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
