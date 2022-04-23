Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

