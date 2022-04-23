Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

