AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Financial Contrast

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMB Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 29.31% 12.31% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMB Financial and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 2.82 $16.47 million $5.74 9.48

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans on improved property; commercial and residential construction, undeveloped land, land development, development lot, term, home equity, and vehicle loans; and revolving lines of credit, letters of credit, small business administration loan programs, mortgage lending services, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it offers merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in St. John, Indiana.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

