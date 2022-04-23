Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

