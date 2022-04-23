American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Head to Head Analysis

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American National Bankshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for American National Bankshares and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 37.26% 12.48% 1.35% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.26 $43.53 million $4.01 9.12 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

