American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.15. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

APEI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

