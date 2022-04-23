American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AMSC opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.