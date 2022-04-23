Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.45 Million

Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $85.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $176.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $375.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amyris by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amyris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

