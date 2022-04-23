Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.