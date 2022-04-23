Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.