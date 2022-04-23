Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $1.05 EPS

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

