Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

