Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.46 on Friday. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

