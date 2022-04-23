Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,634 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,304,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.