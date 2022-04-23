Analysts Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BVH opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $601.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.