Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will post sales of $171.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.60 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.50 million to $737.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $814.57 million, with estimates ranging from $779.70 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

