Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.86 Million

Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $461.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.10 million to $466.90 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $402.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of EXAS opened at $60.68 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Exact Sciences by 146.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

