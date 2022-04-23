Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). MediaAlpha reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MAX opened at $15.12 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

