Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $270.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $208.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

ONB opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

