Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $73.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $430.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $484.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.
In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.
PMT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
