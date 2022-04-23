Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.30 million and the lowest is $330.60 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $271.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

PGTI stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

