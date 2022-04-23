Analysts Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Root posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROOT stock remained flat at $$1.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

