Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

NYSE WTER traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 350,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

