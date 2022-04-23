Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Yamana Gold also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

