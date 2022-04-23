Analysts Expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. A-Mark Precious Metals posted earnings of $8.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,938. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $904.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

