Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.
ACC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,673,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,289. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.
In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
