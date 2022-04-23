Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

